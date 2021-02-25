SECDEF Visits Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz

210225-N-NH257-1052 PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 25, 2021) Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Sailors aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, flagship of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Elliot Schaudt/Released)

