2/7 Marines participate in MTX

A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines turns on a white gas stove while melting snow at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, on January 30, 2021. Marines participated in the Mountain Training Exercise, which prepares units for offensive operations in mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

