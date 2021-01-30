Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2/7 Marines participate in MTX [Image 16 of 17]

    2/7 Marines participate in MTX

    MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 7th Marines turns on a white gas stove while melting snow at the Mountain Warfare Training Center, on January 30, 2021. Marines participated in the Mountain Training Exercise, which prepares units for offensive operations in mountainous environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 21:39
    Location: MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, CA, US
    This work, 2/7 Marines participate in MTX [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

