Marines use MWX to train force on force skills

A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, takes a knee while pausing during a patrol at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, on February 18, 2021. Marines used Marine Warfighting Exercise to strengthen their skills and tactics for fighting a near peer adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

