A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, looks through binoculars while defending a checkpoint at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, on February 17, 2021. Marines used Marine Warfighting Exercise to strengthen their skills and tactics for fighting a near peer adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 21:39
|Photo ID:
|6533787
|VIRIN:
|210217-M-MY519-1061
|Resolution:
|4928x7388
|Size:
|25.27 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Marine use MWX to train force on force skills [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marines in the fight during Service Level Training at the Combat Center
