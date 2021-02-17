Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine use MWX to train force on force skills [Image 15 of 17]

    Marine use MWX to train force on force skills

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    A Marine with 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, looks through binoculars while defending a checkpoint at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, on February 17, 2021. Marines used Marine Warfighting Exercise to strengthen their skills and tactics for fighting a near peer adversary. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 21:39
    Photo ID: 6533787
    VIRIN: 210217-M-MY519-1061
    Resolution: 4928x7388
    Size: 25.27 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    This work, Marine use MWX to train force on force skills [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Force on force
    MARDIV
    MWX
    SLTE

