Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, Visit

Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, visits the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Headquarters conference room, named in honor of her brother, 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 25, 2021. 1st Lt. Ray was a rifle platoon leader assigned 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River Valley in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on March 15, 2012. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

