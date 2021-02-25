Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, Visit [Image 6 of 15]

    Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, Visit

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus 

    3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, visits the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Headquarters conference room, named in honor of her brother, 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 25, 2021. 1st Lt. Ray was a rifle platoon leader assigned 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River Valley in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on March 15, 2012. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Gold Star
    Gold Star Family
    Honor the Fallen

