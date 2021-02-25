Col. Josh Bookout, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Commander greets Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, outside of the brigade headquarters during her visit to Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on Feb. 25, 2021. Mrs. Ray is the sister of 1st Lt. Clovis T. Ray, a rifle platoon leader assigned 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment when he died of wounds suffered during an enemy attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) while on patrol in the Pech River Valley in the Kunar Province, Afghanistan on March 15, 2012. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Brutus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6533501 VIRIN: 210225-A-AK380-002 Resolution: 5881x3921 Size: 471.71 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gold Star Family Member, Mrs. Jennifer Ray, Visit [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Alan Brutus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.