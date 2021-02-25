JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

210225-N-PC620-0027 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2021) Lt. Col. Jennifer Green, a Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) exercise planner, briefs the JTF-CS commanding general on simulated disaster response operations during a commander's update brief as part of a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

