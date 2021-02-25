JTF-CS J6 Communication Director Meets With XVIII Airborne Corps G6 Communications Deputy Director

210225-N-PC620-0003 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2021) Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Harlan, the Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) J6 communications director, left, meets with Army Lt. Col. Neal Green, the XVIII Airborne Corps G6 communications deputy director, to discuss defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force operational communication requirements as well as future collaboration, Feb. 25, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

