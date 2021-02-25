Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-CS Supports XVIII Airborne Corps Command Post Exercise

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    210225-N-PC620-0035 FORT BRAGG, N.C. (Feb. 25, 2021) Joint Task Force Civil Support (JTF-CS) personnel, observer, controller, trainers with the 78th Training Division, and XVIII Airborne Corps Assistant Commanding General, Canadian Brig. Gen., Robert Ritchie, discuss training objectives and task force performance during a command post training exercise on Fort Bragg, N.C., Feb. 25, 2021. JTF-CS provided support to a XVIII Airborne Corps-led five-day collective command post training exercise for mission year 21 task force headquarters in defense chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response force employment and operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael H. Lehman)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    DCRF
    XVIII ABC

