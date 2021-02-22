Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3]

    USAIS Change of Responsibility

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David Hodne, chief of Infantry at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, presides over the Infantry School change of responsibility Feb. 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6532973
    VIRIN: 210222-O-IE830-083
    Resolution: 6028x4019
    Size: 9.12 MB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAIS changes command sergeants major

    TAGS

    Change of Responsibility
    Infantry
    MCoE

