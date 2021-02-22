Brig. Gen. David Hodne, chief of Infantry at the Maneuver Center of Excellence, presides over the Infantry School change of responsibility Feb. 22.
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 14:16
|Photo ID:
|6532973
|VIRIN:
|210222-O-IE830-083
|Resolution:
|6028x4019
|Size:
|9.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAIS changes command sergeants major
LEAVE A COMMENT