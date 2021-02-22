Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 3]

    USAIS Change of Responsibility

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Fortenberry relinquishes responsibility of the Infantry School to Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gunn, Feb. 22, in Derby Auditorium.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 14:16
    Photo ID: 6532972
    VIRIN: 210222-O-IE830-771
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 131.09 KB
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 3], by Markeith Horace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAIS changes command sergeants major

    Change of Responsibility
    Infantry
    MCoE

