USAIS Change of Responsibility

Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gunn became the U.S. Army Infantry School’s 36th top NCO assuming the responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Fortenberry, who served in the position since 2019. (U. S. Army Photos by Markeith Horace/ Maneuver Center of Excellence Public Affairs Photographer)

