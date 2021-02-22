Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAIS Change of Responsibility [Image 1 of 3]

    USAIS Change of Responsibility

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Markeith Horace 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Gunn became the U.S. Army Infantry School’s 36th top NCO assuming the responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Fortenberry, who served in the position since 2019. (U. S. Army Photos by Markeith Horace/ Maneuver Center of Excellence Public Affairs Photographer)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAIS changes command sergeants major

    Change of Responsibility
    Infantry
    MCoE

