    Coast Guard flies COVID-19 vaccine across the West Coast [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard flies COVID-19 vaccine across the West Coast

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Coast Guard members voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination during operation Honey Bee in San Pedro, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021. During Operation Honey Bee, the Coast Guard utilized a C-27 Spartan aircraft to transport and distribute the vaccine to Coast Guard personnel in Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, greatly increasing the number of Coast Guard men and women who are able to be vaccinated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2021
    This work, Coast Guard flies COVID-19 vaccine across the West Coast [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Aidan Cooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

