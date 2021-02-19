Coast Guard flies COVID-19 vaccine across the West Coast

Coast Guard members voluntarily receive the COVID-19 vaccination during operation Honey Bee in San Pedro, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021. During Operation Honey Bee, the Coast Guard utilized a C-27 Spartan aircraft to transport and distribute the vaccine to Coast Guard personnel in Los Angeles, San Diego and Seattle, greatly increasing the number of Coast Guard men and women who are able to be vaccinated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

