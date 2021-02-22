Arlington line handling training

210222-N-PC065-1059 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Daireck Hatton (center), from Millville, New Jersey, conducts line handling training in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 22, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

