210222-N-PC065-1059 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Daireck Hatton (center), from Millville, New Jersey, conducts line handling training in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Feb. 22, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6532717
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-PC065-1059
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington line handling training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
