210222-N-PC065-1021 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) conduct stern gate marriage training in the well deck, Feb. 22, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
02.22.2021
|02.22.2021
02.25.2021
|02.25.2021 11:04
|Photo ID:
|6532714
|VIRIN:
|210222-N-PC065-1021
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.03 MB
NORFOLK, VA, US
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Arlington well deck training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
