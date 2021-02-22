Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arlington line handling training [Image 4 of 4]

    Arlington line handling training

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210222-N-PC065-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Sergio Ortiz Vazquez (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), trains on line handling in the well deck, Feb. 22, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210222-N-PC065-1076
