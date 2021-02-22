Arlington line handling training

210222-N-PC065-1076 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) Seaman Sergio Ortiz Vazquez (right), assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), trains on line handling in the well deck, Feb. 22, 2021. Arlington is homeported in Norfolk, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

