U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Victoria Hoffman, 116th Maintenance Group, Georgia Air National Guard, collects information from a Georgia resident at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Georgia Guardsmen are supporting the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency-led effort to vaccinate the state's population in sites established throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out personally identifiable information.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6532394 VIRIN: 210223-Z-BZ327-1549 Resolution: 5499x3712 Size: 2.97 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen providing support at COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.