    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the Georgia Air National Guard, provide support at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Georgia Guardsmen are supporting the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency-led effort to vaccinate the state's population in sites established throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6532391
    VIRIN: 210223-Z-BZ327-1516
    Resolution: 5508x2834
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen providing support at COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

