    MACON, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Barry Bena 

    116th Air Control Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joanna Lopez, 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, collects information from a Georgia resident at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Georgia Guardsmen are supporting the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency-led effort to vaccinate the state's population in sites established throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:08
    Photo ID: 6532392
    VIRIN: 210223-Z-BZ327-1523
    Resolution: 5117x3712
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: MACON, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen providing support at COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

