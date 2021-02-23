U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joanna Lopez, 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, collects information from a Georgia resident at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Georgia Guardsmen are supporting the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency-led effort to vaccinate the state's population in sites established throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2021 08:08
|Photo ID:
|6532392
|VIRIN:
|210223-Z-BZ327-1523
|Resolution:
|5117x3712
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|MACON, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen providing support at COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS
