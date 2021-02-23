U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joanna Lopez, 116th Civil Engineer Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, collects information from a Georgia resident at a COVID-19 vaccination site in Macon, Georgia, Feb. 23, 2021. Georgia Guardsmen are supporting the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency-led effort to vaccinate the state's population in sites established throughout Georgia. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Barry Bena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 02.25.2021 08:08 Photo ID: 6532392 VIRIN: 210223-Z-BZ327-1523 Resolution: 5117x3712 Size: 3.05 MB Location: MACON, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photo of 116th Air Control Wing, Georgia Air National Guard Airmen providing support at COVID-19 Vaccination Site [Image 7 of 7], by Barry Bena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.