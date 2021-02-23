Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU conducts HIMARS Rapid Infiltration Mission [Image 9 of 10]

    11th MEU conducts HIMARS Rapid Infiltration Mission

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Thomas Ryan, a field artillery cannoneer with Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, rides in a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration mission as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at AUX II airfield, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 23, 2021. HIRAIN is a method of rapidly deploying HIMARS via KC-130J Super Hercules to execute precision-guided fire missions while forward or in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US 
