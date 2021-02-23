11th MEU conducts HIMARS Rapid Infiltration Mission

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, direct a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System assigned to Bravo Battery, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, into a KC-130J Super Hercules during a HIMARS Rapid Infiltration mission as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at AUX II airfield, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb 23, 2021. HIRAIN is a method of rapidly deploying HIMARS via aircraft to execute precision-guided fire missions while forward or in contested areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

