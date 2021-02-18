Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brothers for life: ROTC cadets to Juvat pilots [Image 5 of 5]

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Chris "Tuco" Harrison, 80th Fighter Squadron assitant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2021. Harrison commissioned out of Tuskegee University ROTC detachment back in 2011 and follwoed his dream to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    F-16 Fighting Falcons
    7th Air Force
    Air Force ROTC
    Tuskegee University
    Juvats

