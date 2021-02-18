Brothers for life: ROTC cadets to Juvat pilots

Maj. Chris "Tuco" Harrison, 80th Fighter Squadron assitant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2021. Harrison commissioned out of Tuskegee University ROTC detachment back in 2011 and follwoed his dream to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

