Brothers for life: ROTC cadets to Juvat pilots

Maj. Douglas "Bane" Jenkins, 8th Fighter Wing Advanced Programs Office program manager, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2021. Jenkins decided to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force after attending ROTC at Tuskegee University from 2006-2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|02.18.2021
|02.24.2021 21:39
|6531912
|210218-F-BZ793-0044
|7360x4912
|7.79 MB
|KR
|2
|1
