Maj. Douglas "Bane" Jenkins, 8th Fighter Wing Advanced Programs Office program manager, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 18, 2021. Jenkins decided to become a pilot in the U.S. Air Force after attending ROTC at Tuskegee University from 2006-2011. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.18.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 21:39 Photo ID: 6531912 VIRIN: 210218-F-BZ793-0044 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 7.79 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brothers for life: ROTC cadets to Juvat pilots [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.