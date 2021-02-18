Brothers for life: ROTC cadets to Juvat pilots

Maj. Douglas "Bane" Jenkins, 8th Fighter Wing Advanced Programs Office program manager, and Maj. Chris "Tuco" Harrison, 8th Fighter Squadron assistant director of operations and chief of standards and evaluations, pose for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon on the flightline at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2021. Harrison and Jenkins attended Tuskegee University together and are now both assigned to the same unit at the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

