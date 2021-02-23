U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Tex Austin, a chief boom with the Air Force Reserve Command, Georgia, joins the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida to refuel F-22 Raptors with the 325th Fighter Wing, Florida on February 23, 2021. Austin joined the Air Force in July 1986 and has been a boom operator for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 21:23
|Photo ID:
|6531892
|VIRIN:
|210223-F-UV276-1033
|Resolution:
|1440x1083
|Size:
|208.72 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Refueling Raptors [Image 29 of 29], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT