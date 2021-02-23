Refueling Raptors

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Tex Austin, a chief boom with the Air Force Reserve Command, Georgia, joins the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida to refuel F-22 Raptors with the 325th Fighter Wing, Florida on February 23, 2021. Austin joined the Air Force in July 1986 and has been a boom operator for 34 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

