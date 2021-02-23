Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Refueling Raptors [Image 20 of 29]

    Refueling Raptors

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Tiffany Emery 

    927th Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker with the 343th Air Refueling Wing, Indiana, which had an aircrew with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida, refuels a F-22 Raptor with the 325th Fighter Wing, Florida on February 23, 2021. The Stratotanker was on loan to MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling Raptors [Image 29 of 29], by SrA Tiffany Emery, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F22
    refuel
    usaf
    afreserves

