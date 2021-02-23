Refueling Raptors

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. John Tex Austin, the chief boom with the Air Force Reserve Command, Georgia, talks to Master Sgt. James Kyper, a boom operator with the 63rd Air Refueling Squadron, Florida on a KC-135 Stratotanker on February 23, 2021. Austin was visiting the 63rd ARS, Florida and flew with them that day to refuel F-22 Raptors with the 325th Fighter Wing, Florida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tiffany A. Emery)

