    USS Laboon Conducts Pre-fire Checks [Image 6 of 10]

    USS Laboon Conducts Pre-fire Checks

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jeremy Boan 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) – Fire Controlman 2nd Class Jasherlance Robles, from San Francisco, performs pre-fire checks on a Phalanx close-in weapons system (CIWS) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 23, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

