USS Laboon Conducts Pre-fire Checks

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) stand safety watch during a Mark 45 5 inch gun pre-fire check Feb. 23, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

