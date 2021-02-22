ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 22, 2021) – Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Brandon Sahagun, from Las Vegas, performs maintenance on jackbox aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Laboon (DDG 58) Feb. 22, 2021. Laboon is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (US Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jeremy R. Boan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.22.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:16 Photo ID: 6531556 VIRIN: 210222-N-UL352-1055 Resolution: 4640x3088 Size: 895.93 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Laboon Conducts Operations with CSG2 [Image 10 of 10], by SN Jeremy Boan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.