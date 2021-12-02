Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios

F-35A Lightning II pilots from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and reserve 419th Fighter Wing, located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, practice attaching to a rescue strap while participating in water survival training Feb. 12, 2021. The pilots took part in the training to ensure they are prepared for all survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US