Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios [Image 5 of 5]

    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    F-35A Lightning II pilots from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and reserve 419th Fighter Wing, located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, practice attaching to a rescue strap while participating in water survival training Feb. 12, 2021. The pilots took part in the training to ensure they are prepared for all survival scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:00
    Photo ID: 6531511
    VIRIN: 210212-F-EF974-1101
    Resolution: 5537x3684
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios
    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios
    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios
    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios
    Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SERE
    water survival training
    388th FW
    419th FW
    F-35 pilot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT