Capt. James Rosenau, an F-35A Lightning II pilot in the 388th Fighter Wing at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, learns to prepare an one-man life raft while participating in water survival training Feb. 12, 2021. Pilots from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and reserve 419th Fighter Wing took part in the training which included practicing jumping into the raft, blowing up the raft, removing water, and enclosing themselves for protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:00 Photo ID: 6531509 VIRIN: 210212-F-EF974-1017 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.9 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.