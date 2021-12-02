F-35A Lightning II pilots from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and reserve 419th Fighter Wing, located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, learn to prepare one-man life rafts while participating in water survival training Feb. 12, 2021. This training included practicing jumping into the raft, blowing up the raft, removing water, and enclosing themselves for protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6531510
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-EF974-1066
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.98 MB
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT