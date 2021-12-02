F-35A Lightning II pilots from the active duty 388th Fighter Wing and reserve 419th Fighter Wing, located at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, learn to prepare one-man life rafts while participating in water survival training Feb. 12, 2021. This training included practicing jumping into the raft, blowing up the raft, removing water, and enclosing themselves for protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 17:00 Photo ID: 6531510 VIRIN: 210212-F-EF974-1066 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.98 MB Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill AFB F-35 pilots prepare for worst-case water scenarios [Image 5 of 5], by Cynthia Griggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.