Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking [Image 3 of 3]

    Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Dale Davis 

    Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi, Texas

    Hospitalman Benjamin Mason, a Hospital Corpsman assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi locates a prescription refill before delivering it to a patient at the Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi drive-thru pharmacy. Drive-thru pharmacy service is just one of the measures in place at NHC Corpus Christi aimed at keeping staff and patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:44
    Photo ID: 6531341
    VIRIN: 210224-N-VM142-003
    Resolution: 2160x1632
    Size: 1009.72 KB
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking
    Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking
    Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Corpus Christi
    Navy Medicine
    Pharmacy
    Defense Health Agency
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT