Hospitalman Benny Castro Flores, a pharmacy technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi locates a prescription refill before delivering it to a patient at the Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi drive-thru pharmacy. Drive-thru pharmacy service is just one of the measures in place at NHC Corpus Christi aimed at keeping staff and patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 15:44
|Photo ID:
|6531339
|VIRIN:
|210224-N-VM142-001
|Resolution:
|2031x1549
|Size:
|810.79 KB
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
