Hospitalman Benny Castro Flores, a pharmacy technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Corpus Christi locates a prescription refill before delivering it to a patient at the Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi drive-thru pharmacy. Drive-thru pharmacy service is just one of the measures in place at NHC Corpus Christi aimed at keeping staff and patients safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 15:44 Photo ID: 6531340 VIRIN: 210224-N-VM142-002 Resolution: 1605x1174 Size: 496.63 KB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Drive-thru pharmacy keeps on trucking [Image 3 of 3], by Dale Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.