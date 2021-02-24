151st ARW conducts annual aircraft CDDAR training

Staff Sgt. Henson Walker, 151st Maintenance Squadron, looks on during the 151st Maintenance Group's annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training on a snowy morning at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 23, 2021. The training relies on various maintenance shops coming together in the event that an aircraft becomes disabled or needs to be removed from the flightline. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

