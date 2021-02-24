151st ARW conducts annual aircraft CDDAR training

Staff Sgt. Dalten Johnson, 151st Repair and Reclamation shop, lays out recovery cables underneath a KC-135R during their annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 23, 2021. The training relies on various maintenance shops coming together in the event that an aircraft becomes disabled or needs to be removed from austere conditions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

