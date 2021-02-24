Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    151st ARW conducts annual aircraft CDDAR training

    151st ARW conducts annual aircraft CDDAR training

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 151st Maintenance Group, conduct their annual Crash, Damaged or Disabled Aircraft Recovery training at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 23, 2021. The training relies on various maintenance shops coming together in the event that an aircraft becomes disabled or needs to be removed from the flightline. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 14:08
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 151st ARW conducts annual aircraft CDDAR training, by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Utah Air National Guard
    UTANG
    151st ARW

