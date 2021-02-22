Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Above the clouds [Image 5 of 5]

    Above the clouds

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    The sun begins to set as a 39th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II flies above the clouds Feb. 22, 2021. The HC-130J is a modified KC-130J aircraft designed to conduct personnel recovery missions, provide a command and control platform, in-flight-refuel helicopters and carry supplemental fuel for extending range or air refueling. The aircraft is a result of the HC/MC-130 recapitalization program and replaced the HC-130P/N fleet as the dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6530821
    VIRIN: 210222-F-PB262-906
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Above the clouds [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel
    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel
    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel
    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel
    Above the clouds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAR
    USAFR
    HC-130J
    920th Rescue Wing
    39th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT