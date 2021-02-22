The sun begins to set as a 39th Rescue Squadron HC-130J Combat King II flies above the clouds Feb. 22, 2021. The HC-130J is a modified KC-130J aircraft designed to conduct personnel recovery missions, provide a command and control platform, in-flight-refuel helicopters and carry supplemental fuel for extending range or air refueling. The aircraft is a result of the HC/MC-130 recapitalization program and replaced the HC-130P/N fleet as the dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform in the Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)
