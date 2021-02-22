920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel

F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft connect with an HC-130J Combat King II for nighttime high-speed air-to-air refuel Feb. 22, 2021. The completion of this milestone supports joint-service interoperability and enhances the success of military operations worldwide. This HC-130J capability increases available assets to conduct operations jointly where other aircraft may not be available, allowing the mission to continue unhindered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

