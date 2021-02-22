Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel [Image 2 of 5]

    920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel

    PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan 

    920th Rescue Wing/Public Affairs

    F/A-18 Hornet fighter aircraft connect with an HC-130J Combat King II for nighttime high-speed air-to-air refuel Feb. 22, 2021. The completion of this milestone supports joint-service interoperability and enhances the success of military operations worldwide. This HC-130J capability increases available assets to conduct operations jointly where other aircraft may not be available, allowing the mission to continue unhindered. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kelly Goonan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 10:28
    Photo ID: 6530818
    VIRIN: 210222-F-PB262-941
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th Rescue Wing executes first joint high-speed, air-to-air refuel [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Kelly Goonan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    F-18
    CSAR
    HC-130
    USAFR
    920th Rescue Wing

