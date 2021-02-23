PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) – U.S. Navy Quartermaster Seaman Katherine Royal, from Opelika, Ala., uses a laser range finder to measure the distance between the fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) and the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 23, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)

