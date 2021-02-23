PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 23, 2021) – The fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) transits alongside the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea Feb. 23, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Aiko Bongolan)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 04:48
|Photo ID:
|6530617
|VIRIN:
|210223-N-HB628-1203
|Resolution:
|3181x2121
|Size:
|698.52 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT