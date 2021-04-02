353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training

Medical personnel from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron special operations forces medical element, 18th Medical Group, and U.S. Naval Hospital Okinawa provide field care during Gryphon Coyote 21 on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. The joint exercise demonstrated the expeditionary abilities of Air Force and Navy medical personnel to establish and operate medical care facilities.

