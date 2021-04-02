Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron and Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-85 transfer a medical scenario role-player from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk during exercise Gryphon Coyote 21 on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. After receiving in-flight triage and initial care, the volunteer role-players were taken to an interim care facility where medical personnel provided simulated long-term medical care in an austere field setting.
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2021 02:26
|Photo ID:
|6530595
|VIRIN:
|210204-F-OD463-1002
|Resolution:
|5760x3665
|Size:
|10.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AB, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT