Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron and Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-85 transfer a medical scenario role-player from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk during exercise Gryphon Coyote 21 on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. After receiving in-flight triage and initial care, the volunteer role-players were taken to an interim care facility where medical personnel provided simulated long-term medical care in an austere field setting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2021 Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:26 Photo ID: 6530595 VIRIN: 210204-F-OD463-1002 Resolution: 5760x3665 Size: 10.14 MB Location: KADENA AB, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.