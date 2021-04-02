Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training [Image 1 of 3]

    353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training

    KADENA AB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Joshua Thompson 

    353rd Special Operations Group Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron and Sailors from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron-85 transfer a medical scenario role-player from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk during exercise Gryphon Coyote 21 on Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. After receiving in-flight triage and initial care, the volunteer role-players were taken to an interim care facility where medical personnel provided simulated long-term medical care in an austere field setting.

    Okinawa
    AFSOC
    USAF
    MH-60 Seahawk
    SOFME
    Gryphon Coyote

