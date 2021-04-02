353 SOSS participates in Casualty Evacuation Training

A pair of U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawks medevac scenario role-players during exercise Gryphon Coyote 21 above Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 4, 2021. The volunteer role-players acted out simulated injuries and were triaged during flight by medical personnel from the 353rd Special Operations Support Squadron special operations forces medical element.

