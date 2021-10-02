Officers teaching officers

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Hughes, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, teaches a leadership and professional development course for first-term officers at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. Most professional development and leadership courses at Incirlik are geared towards enlisted Airmen, so a team of experienced officers developed a three-day workshop to help their peers with under five years of service learn about how to advance their careers while maintaining healthy relationships and good communication with Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

