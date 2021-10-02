Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officers teaching officers [Image 7 of 7]

    Officers teaching officers

    TURKEY

    02.10.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Lauren Hughes, 39th Air Base Wing chaplain, teaches a leadership and professional development course for first-term officers at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 8, 2021. Most professional development and leadership courses at Incirlik are geared towards enlisted Airmen, so a team of experienced officers developed a three-day workshop to help their peers with under five years of service learn about how to advance their careers while maintaining healthy relationships and good communication with Airmen they lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2021
    Date Posted: 02.24.2021 02:27
    VIRIN: 210210-F-HU835-1015
    Location: TR
    First-term CGO course enhances leadership

    Turkey
    USAFE
    Incirlik Air Base
    CGO
    39th ABW
    Restore Readiness
    Titan Strong

